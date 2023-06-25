Wild and damaging winds have smashed the Illawarra bringing down trees onto roads as fallen powerlines ignite fires.
Trains between Thirroul and Waterfall on the South Coast Line were cancelled for two hours after winds damaged overhead wiring repairs at Coledale.
A severe weather warning for damaging winds was issued late on Sunday, and remains is in place, with wind gusts reaching 93km/h in Albion Park and Bellambi, and 91km/h in Kiama.
Emergency services have scrambled to more than 130 calls for help in just a few hours, including a home in Dapto that lost its roof.
Fallen powerlines in Broughton and Shoalhaven Heads ignited two small grass fires, which have now been extinguished.
In Kiama, a Mercedes car was smashed by a falling tree.
Powerlines have been arching and sparking in the strong winds, with rolling blackouts across the region.
Trees have come down across powerlines and roads, with the bulk of the calls in Albion Park, Dapto, Fairy Meadow, Warrawong, Austinmer, Nowra and Kiama.
"It's mostly trees down, they're on powerlines, on roads and blocking roads, there's lots of trees down across the Princes Highway," SES spokesman Andrew Edmunds said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Chad Wallace said all available fire trucks have been tasked to help the community.
"It's mainly trees down, wires down, power poles alight and grass fires caused by fallen wires," he said.
Dapto firefighters were called to arching wires on Wyndarra Way in Koonawarra at 2am, and at 3.50am a sparking electrical box outside the 7 Eleven at the corner of Princes Highway and Fowlers road caused a widespread blackout.
Strong northwest to westerly winds averaging 50 to 60km/h, with possible damaging wind gusts around 100km/h, are forecast to continue on Monday for the Illawarra.
Other areas at risk from damaging winds include southern parts of the Sydney metropolitan district, Nowra, Bowral, Batemans Bay, Eden and Katoomba.
The SES advises that people should:
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
