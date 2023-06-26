There's widespread blackouts for residents and businesses west of Lake Illawarra, with almost 1600 customers impacted.
The outage is affecting people in Dapto, Kanahooka, Koonawarra, Horsley, Yallah and Avondale.
Some customers have been without power since 7am and Endeavour Energy say the cause is under investigation.
Data at 11.30am shows no other areas in the Illawarra are without power.
It comes as emergency services are stretched with more than 130 calls for help since Sunday night as damaging winds wreak havoc.
Trees have come down on powerlines, in some cases igniting grass fires, and also across roads and a Mercedes in Kiama.
A Dapto home had part of its tin roof ripped off in the early hours of Monday morning and firefighters arrived to find it strewn across the street.
If you need emergency help during the wild weather call the SES on 132 500. In a life-threatening emergency call triple-0.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
