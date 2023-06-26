Dragons reject Hunt's pitch for an early release, set to play skipper against Sharks

St George Illawarra and Ben Hunt look set for a long and painful divorce, with the club digging its heels in and refusing to release its skipper on Monday morning.
Currently in the final year of a mammoth $6.5 million deal, Hunt dropped a bombshell on the club when he requested a release from the two-year contract extension he signed at the end of last year.
It was set to take his time at the club to the end of 2025, but Hunt's since publicly pleaded for the club to free him from the deal in order to return to Queensland.
It had seen him linked to a short-term deal with Brisbane for the remainder of this season, with the Titans looming as potential long-term home beyond this year.
Hunt ran just three times for 24 metres in the Dragons heavy loss to the Warriors on Friday and told the post-match press conference that he hoped the club would understand his desire for a release.
Many predicted it would make for his final outing in the Red V, but the club has instead chosen to stand its ground and insist Hunt play on Thursday night against the Sharks.
Dragons players and staff were called to a meeting on Monday morning, where they were informed of the decision to deny the skipper his request.
"The club listened to Ben's concerns and is committed to working with him throughout the remainder of his playing contract as both Ben and the club share a common goal of winning football games and building a successful football club," Dragons CEO Ryan Webb said in a statement.
The release also included the following comment from Hunt: "I appreciated the open and honest discussion and will continue to work alongside the club and now focus on our game against the Sharks this Thursday night."
The odds of Hunt actually seeing out the deal remain long given how publicly he's made his desire to leave the club known.
It does signal the club's intention to at least ensure desirable terms should it ultimately agree to release the 33-year-old.
The club has been burned by such stand-offs in the past, having released current Manly flyer Jason Saab in 2020 just a year into a three-year deal after he agitated for a release.
Prior to that, marquee star Gareth Widdop also rocked the club in 2019 with a request for release just a year into a three-year deal in order to pursue ambitions in the Super League.
The club granted both requests on "compassionate grounds" but Monday's development indicates it's not something the club will entertain any longer.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.