Dragons reject Hunt's pitch for an early release, set to play skipper against Sharks

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 26 2023 - 11:12am, first published 10:12am
St George Illawarra has rejected Ben Hunt's release request. Picture by Anna Warr
St George Illawarra and Ben Hunt look set for a long and painful divorce, with the club digging its heels in and refusing to release its skipper on Monday morning.

