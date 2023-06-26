A 70-year-old man was saved in a dramatic overnight rescue on the Shoalhaven River.
The man's tinny had begun taking on water while he was attempting to help a friend, whose yacht broke a mooring on the river and ran aground on Pig Island.
Marine Rescue NSW said the man's tinny became disabled in atrocious conditions.
The man was rescued by the service's Shoalhaven volunteers and then taken to Nowra Public Wharf where he was treated by paramedics.
The stricken yacht was then recovered.
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said the Shoalhaven crew did an exceptional job in challenging conditions.
"It was extremely windy and cold but our volunteers used their skill and night training to rescue the man and deliver him to shore, while the Shoalhaven unit's radio operator coordinated the rescue operation with precision," he said.
"The teamwork shown by the Marine Rescue Shoalhaven members involved in this challenging mission was excellent."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
