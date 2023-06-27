If you think running a marathon is hard, try what Helensburgh's Jennifer White did.
She ran 208.6 kilometres in 24 hours - the furthest she has ever ran - in the recent Southern Sydney 4824 Ultra in Campbelltown. White finished fifth overall in the race.
As a result, she may be headed to the World Championships for the event later in the year.
"I always loved running and I'm always just kind of looking for the next thing, the next challenge," she said.
"My coach had done one of these before and he said why don't you give it a go? Weirdly, I enjoyed the whole thing. I know that sounds crazy. I really paced myself quite nicely so it was never fast. It's always kind of plodding along, just focusing on the next 15 minutes or so."
Whilst the recovery was difficult, she said that completing an event like this was a huge achievement and she would do another gruelling run like this again in a heartbeat.
"The recovery was really tough, especially the next three days afterwards. Your legs are cooked and your heart rate is all over the shop," she said.
"It was probably around the eighth hour that was the hardest because your legs are already tired, you already had run like 70 kilometres and then you've got well over half to go. But generally, once I got through that it was enjoyable."
As a result, White could be off to the worlds in Taiwan in December, pending an application. To make that milestone would be a massive achievement, according to White. She commenced her love of running from a young age.
"I started as a teenager, following my sister around. And then I always used it as like a mental health and fitness thing," White added.
"I feel so over the moon about how I went. I was lucky enough that I think I might have qualified to represent Australia in the World Championships, which is in Taiwan in December. I have to apply still, but I apply in August and if I get through, then I get to go there.
"And I'm a 'Brit' originally so I feel quite funny about potentially representing Australia," she joked.
"But obviously I've been in Australia for ages now and it would be a proud moment."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
