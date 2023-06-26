It was another bumper round of Illawarra Premier League action with plenty of shocks and goals.
Bulli put the league on notice with their 7-1 win against last year's grand final champions Wollongong Olympic. In the process, Ben McDonald pulled himself level with Cringila's Peter Simonoski at the top of the golden boot standings, before the Lions skipper scored two of his own on Sunday in their 3-0 win against Tarrawanna.
Corrimal did the season double over Wollongong United, beating them 2-0 whilst Coniston kept their finals hopes alive with an 8-0 thumping of Bellambi.
It looked for all money that Port would get the win, but an injury time goal from Julian Minutillo rescued a point for the league leaders the Eagles.
Cringila pushed on in their aforementioned win against Tarrawanna and now sit just six points behind APWE at the top of the ladder in second.
Here are the best action shots from the weekend, caught by Mercury photographer Adam McLean.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
