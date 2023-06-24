It was a game akin to that of Brazil versus Germany at the World Cup semi-finals in 2014, at least on the scoreline alone.
Nobody, not even the Bulli squad would have predicted a 7-1 win pre-game against defending grand final champions Wollongong Olympic. But that was what happened on Saturday at PCYC.
Bulli's talismanic skipper Ben McDonald drew level on the golden boot standings in the process by scoring four, seeing him hit 19 goals, level with Cringila's Peter Simonoski.
Without a win in four and needing to get the points against Olympic to keep pace with the top five was what was required for Julio Miranda's troops.
But four goals inside the first 30 minutes at PCYC silenced any doubters, with the final score finishing 7-1.
As a result, Bulli find themselves in the top five for 24 hours or so at least, with Port Kembla able to leapfrog them should they beat Albion Park on Sunday.
Midfielder Sam Davis was as shocked as anyone post-game.
"I'm a bit speechless to be honest," he said.
"Olympic are a very good team. It's not one of those games that you expect to be so dominant. We turned up today and I think throughout the year we've been putting in good performances, but the results just haven't gone our way.
"I think today shows how much effort we've been putting in and it's the reward finally. I don't think you ever expect to come and do such a good job.
"We've been working on things at training with our shape and structure and I think we're just finally starting to put the puzzle pieces together," Davis said.
It's a result that puts the league on notice as arguably the shock of the season so far, not in the aspect that nobody expected the visitors to win, rather in the nature of the scoreline.
Bulli's midfield enforcer Davis heaped praise on McDonald both on the pitch on the day and for his impact on the squad overall.
"It was some performance by 'Benny' today," he added.
"I think you could tell in the sheds before the game, everyone was up for it. Benny led by example as he always does and it's what we need him to do.
"He's a leader on and off the pitch and we need that sort of thing. We've got a very young team so you need that sort of seniority."
The loss means a third in a row for Olympic in the league despite a mid-week Bert Bampton Cup triumph against Tarrawanna.
They could finish the weekend outside the top five, should Port Kembla get a home win against the White Eagles.
The first goal was typical McDonald, with the captain holding up the ball and Lewis Grimshaw running in behind. After his first shot was saved by Cristofer Fuentes, the number 10 made no mistake from the follow up to see Bulli take the lead.
Then it was McDonald's turn to get in on the action. It was smart work from winger Alexander Rooke down the left to head to the byline and cut the ball back to his captain who made no mistake.
The third was via a set-piece. Yuki Hashimoto thundered home a strike from close range through an abundance of bodies before McDonald scored a goal of the season contender for four. He unleashed a volley on the edge of the area - again following a set-piece - and gave Fuentes no chance.
There were fewer chances in the second half but goals soon returned as the game reached it's end.
McDonald scored two quick-fire goals to see him reach 19 and draw level with Simonoski, before Deakin Brownlee was let loose down the right unmarked and he made no mistake to make it 7-0.
Olympic got their goal back but a la Oscar in that aforementioned 2014 World Cup semi, it did not mean much.
Right-back David Hartas scored his own goal of the season contender, unleashing a strike from at least 30 yards out of pure frustration, giving Braedan Kludass no chance in the Bulli goal.
In other results so far on Saturday, Corrimal beat Wollongong United 2-0, Coniston defeated Bellambi 8-0 and Helensburgh won 2-1 away against South Coast United.
On Sunday, Port Kembla host APWE and Cringila take on Tarrawanna.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.