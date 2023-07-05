Illawarra Mercury
Fishermen saved from disabled boat off Port Kembla in lengthy late-night rescue

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 5 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
Two fishermen were saved in a lengthy late-night rescue after their vessel became disabled off Port Kembla.

