A six-hour window of time might provide police with vital clues they need after a person was found dead in a torched car in the Royal National Park.
A Toyota RAV4 erupted in flames just after midnight in the deserted Waterfall Flat Carpark, off McKell Avenue, in Waterfall and when volunteer firefighters extinguished the flames they found human skeletal remains inside.
Two hours later a similar blaze in a hatchback at North Parramatta occurred, with firefighters discovering a body inside the car after the flames were extinguished.
Details on the victims have not been released and their remains have been sent for forensic examination.
Police are urging anyone who was in the Royal National Park, or who travelled on the Princes Highway between Engadine and Waterfall, between 6pm and midnight on Monday, to contact them.
Officers said anyone with dashcam footage or information in relation to a dark-coloured Toyota RAV4 is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The incident is not believed to be linked to the burnt-out car and human remains in North Parramatta.
As investigations continue, Strike Force Krautz has been established to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
