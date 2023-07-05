Dragons name third different captain for Raiders clash

St George Illawarra's search for a winning formula has seen them name a third captain this season for Friday's NRL clash against Canberra.
As they look to snap out of a form slump that saw them bashed 52-16 by Cronulla last time out, Blake Lawrie will lead the Dragons instead of Jack de Belin with halfback and usual skipper Ben Hunt in Queensland State of Origin camp.
Controversial forward de Belin captained the side against the Dolphins in round 13 when they last played without Hunt, with the club facing backlash for giving him the role. Lawrie was not available due to a hand injury.
De Belin was stood down for more than two years on sexual assault charges from 2018, but returned to the Dragons after bring found not guilty on one charge and with a jury not reaching a verdict on another five.
A calf injury for young gun Tyrell Sloan has not made their form turnaround any easier, opting for club debutant and former Maori All Star Paul Turner at fullback.
Moses Suli is back in the centres in place of Tautau Moga, while young duo Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone will pair in the halves. Dan Russell will also make his NRL debut off the interchange.
The Raiders have had to dig deep to replace Origin-bound lock Corey Horsburgh and injured prop Pasami Saulo (concussion), who join stalwart Josh Papali'i (hamstring) on the sidelines.
