Health district plays down birthing concerns raised by Wollongong midwives

The Illawarra's health administrators have played down concerns raised by midwives and birth advocates about the rising rate of birth interventions, saying local numbers "align with statewide trends".
New data from the latest NSW Mothers and Babies report, released last month, shows shows rising elective and emergency caesarean rates in both public and private hospitals, a reduction in vaginal births, more serious tearing injuries and higher rates of epidurals and inductions than in the past.
The increasing rates of medical interventions are seen across the state, and are also reflected in the statistics for Wollongong's public and private hospitals.
Additionally, while private hospital labour and birth trends have traditionally tended to be more medical, with more inductions, caesareans and interventions like episiotomies, the gap between these procedures in public and private maternity care has narrowed over the past decade.
The new data was labelled concerning by Wollongong midwife and union delegate Emma Gedge, who said she believed the rising rate of unnecessary interventions and an obstetrically-led approach to labour and birth was linked to an increase in NSW women reporting birth trauma.
Similar concerns have been raised by local consumer advocacy Better Births Illawarra, which has described the rates of interventions as "astronomical".
"We know some women need and request interventions but not this many," the group said.
"That is why this inquiry into birth trauma is happening because the impact of interventions is traumatic."
Asked about the new Mother and Babies report, Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District executive director of clinical operations Margaret Martin said the report showed the local health district "aligns with current state-wide trends including an increase in the number of births, an increase in the mean age of maternal mothers and an increase in the number of caesarean section births".
There were 5016 mothers who gave birth in 2021 - which was up by about 500 from most the previous five years amid an Australia-wide pandemic baby boom.
Asked why there was a continuing increase in caesareans, inductions and procedures such as episiotomies - where the areas between the vagina and anus is cut to make more space for the baby - Ms Martin said this was "complex and multi-factorial".
"The decision is based on individual circumstances, personal choice, and most importantly, guided by the specific clinical needs of the birthing woman and her baby," se said.
Ms Martin said the health district provided models of care that "meet the individual care needs of women across the birthing continuum from those with lower risk pregnancies, through to women and babies requiring more complex care".
"The provision of safe, effective and collaborative maternity care is the highest priority across the region's public maternity services," she said.
She acknowledged that birth trauma occurred in the hospital, with women traumatised psychologically and/or physically, and said the local health district works to support these women.
"This may include postnatal debriefing and referrals to appropriate support services," she said.
"It may also include an investigation into the clinical care that was provided, in consultation with the woman and her family, with these outcomes used to improve future maternity care."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
