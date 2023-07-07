Oak Flats paramedics have been recognised by the Health Service Union for their role in saving a young boys life after he was struck by lightning at Warilla on January 26.
The Oak Flats Ambulance station was given a Clinical Excellence Award at this week's HSU delegates conference, taking out the "Outstanding Case of the Year" category for their response.
The 10-year-old victim was swimming at Little Lake about 5.20pm on the public holiday when he was struck by a lone lightning strike causing his heart to go into cardiac arrest and his breathing to stop.
The boy's father pulled him from the water, and bystanders ran to help, with lifeguards and an off-duty doctor doing mouth-to-mouth breaths and compressions until they were able to get a defibrillator to help restart his heart.
Oak Flats paramedics Lisa Almond and Lisa Benson happened to be attending a job at the other end of Warilla beach, and arrived within minutes of being called.
Ms Almond and Ms Benson accepted their award from NSW Ambulance chief executive Dominic Morgan and federal minister Tanya Plibersek on behalf of the entire Oak Flats station, which was nominated by other HSU members, at a ceremony held in Sydney on Monday night.
HSU assistant secretary Lauren Hutchins said the paramedics had "truly made the difference" in saving the boys life.
"They expertly managed the boy's cardiac arrest, and their control over the scene was remarkable," she said.
"With multiple emergency services present, their scene management and professionalism ensured the situation was handled brilliantly."
The rescue helicopter responded to the incident, but was unable to be used to transport the boy because of the ongoing electrical storm, which meant he had to be taken to Westmead by road ambulance under the constant care of paramedics.
"The boy was taken to Westmead Children's Hospital, 127km across Sydney via road under a police escort," Ms Hutchins said.
"Their clinical skills were pivotal in stabilising the boy, leading him on the road to recovery."
"We hear that he is doing well, which is incredible, as lightning strikes often have devastating outcomes. This incident serves as a testament to the profound impact that professional paramedics can have, even in the most critical situations."
Local HSU delegate Tess Oxley said was the first year the union had asked members to nominate others for their work, with Oak Flats' win an acknowledgement that responding to a lightning strike was rare, complex and involved.
"There were so many moving parts to this job, it's the type of job you never expect to get called to," she said, adding that there had been a huge number of crews who attended the job.
She said the sustained care and positive outcome showed the skills paramedics had, despite a lightning strike being extremely rare.
"I don't know anyone who has had to respond to this kind of job before, and for it to be a young child and at a beach - it just shows the skill they have, even though this isn't an issue that these guys would be treating often," Ms Oxley said.
Ms Oxley said being recognised by their peers was particularly important for paramedics at a time when the union was campaigning for better pay and conditions.
Also at the conference, delegates voted to start "escalating industrial action" from Monday unless the NSW government presents a concrete pay offer by Friday.
The Minns Government has offered a 4 per cent pay rise to all public sector workers but the HSU has been seeking 6.5 per cent inclusive of 0.5 per cent super.
The nature of any industrial action would be decided by members in their local area but may include linen delivery bans and finance processing bans as well as stop work orders and strikes.
