Paramedics awarded for 'incredible' efforts to save a young boy's life after lightning strike

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 7 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 9:00pm
Dominic Morgan and Tanya Plibersek pictured with Lisa Almond, Lisa Benson and Fiona Lally, who accepted the award on behalf of all the Oak Flats paramedics who responded to the job.
Oak Flats paramedics have been recognised by the Health Service Union for their role in saving a young boys life after he was struck by lightning at Warilla on January 26.

