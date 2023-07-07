An Illawarra social enterprise hopes its new online store will attract more customers for its farm-fresh offerings - and in turn provide more support for its work employing migrants, Indigenous people and youth.
Green Connect has recently launched the store, where customers can purchase boxes of organic produce grown at the enterprise's Warrawong farm, either as a subscription or a one-off.
General manager Robert Servine said the number one issue they heard from customers was a lack of flexibility with subscriptions.
While customers could previously sign up online, Mr Servine said, this was limited.
"This shop has more functionality and ability to sign up for a subscription," general manager Robert Servine said.
He said Green Connect was trying to make things easier for customers with the hopes of launching a new product: a 'build-your-own' box, where customers could pick and choose what they wanted from the produce growing on the farm.
Mr Servine said they also hoped the user-friendly shop would attract more customers, with the feedback so far positive.
Those who purchase fruit and veg boxes from Green Connect support the employment of people who often come up against barriers.
Mr Servine said the organisation also worked to reduce waste and contribute to sustainable food system.
The opening of the new online shop comes ahead of Green Connect's Farm Blitz, a bi-monthly community open day taking place on Saturday, July 8.
The event takes place from 9am to noon and is followed by a BYO barbecue.
It is free, but those wishing to attend are asked to register their interest online.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.