Green Connect launches new online farm shop for fruit and veg boxes

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated July 7 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 4:55pm
Emily Henderson and Robert Servine from Green Connect, which now has a new, user-friendly online shop for its farm. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Emily Henderson and Robert Servine from Green Connect, which now has a new, user-friendly online shop for its farm. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

An Illawarra social enterprise hopes its new online store will attract more customers for its farm-fresh offerings - and in turn provide more support for its work employing migrants, Indigenous people and youth.

