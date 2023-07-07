A Wollongong bowling club is rounding off NAIDOC Week with a special tournament named to recognise the contributions of one of its members.
On Saturday, Wiseman Park Wollongong City Bowling Club will host the inaugural Decky Robinson Indigenous Day, an event that will attract 120 bowlers and more spectators.
The event got its name from Wiradjuri man Anthony 'Decky' Robinson, who became a member of the club after he moved to Wollongong from Coonamble with his wife Yvonne nine years ago.
The couple settled in Keiraville and Mr Robinson, a bowler since his late 20s, quickly found his new local club at Wiseman Park.
He said he was "surprised and sort of shocked" when he was approached with the idea of hosting an Indigenous tournament in his honour, but grateful.
Members of Mr Robinson's family have travelled from as far afield as Coonamble, Dubbo and Moree to attend the event.
Money raised will go to the Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service, from whom Mr Robinson has received care.
"They did some good things for me," Mr Robinson said.
Angie Humphries is one of the driving forces behind the event and has sponsored the event through her business Seal-A-Fridge.
She said the idea came about after talking about the fact there was no Indigenous day for bowls, like there was for other sports, and she knew that people would come to an event with Mr Robinson's name behind it.
"Once it went out to the other clubs, it was booked out in two weeks," Mrs Humphries said.
It is hoped the event will continue in years to come.
The bowlers will each receive a shirt organised by Mr Robinson's daughter-in-law Crystal and bearing artwork by his sister-in-law Karran, which tells the story of his life.
The artwork's elements include a sand goanna, his totem; tracks leading back home; circles which represent his parents, his wife and Wollongong family, and his descendants; the Castlereagh River; and his ancestors.
Saturday's event will include three games of bowls, a breakfast donated by local businesses, a raffle with almost $5000 in prizes, and entertainment from Quini & Sam in the evening.
It kicks off at 9am and is open to the public.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
