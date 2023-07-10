Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/FIFA World Cup
Opinion

Caitlin Foord gave Stingrays kids an experience of lifetime

By Jacob Timpano
Updated July 10 2023 - 10:17am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Caitlin Foord showed what kind of a person she when she surprised her junior club with a surprise appearance at training on Saturday just days out from a World Cup opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.