Caitlin Foord showed what kind of a person she when she surprised her junior club with a surprise appearance at training on Saturday just days out from a World Cup opener.
For those young girls, it's an opportunity of a lifetime. To get Caitlin there at the training session is a surprise and it just shows the type of person she is.
She's a couple of weeks out from a World Cup, so to get back to her junior club and give back to the kids and then jump in and have a little bit of a kick around with them is sensational.
She is a superstar for the Matildas and is going to be one of the all time Australian greats. For the girls that participated on Saturday, they will cherish that for a lifetime. Especially a couple of weeks out from the opening game on home soil.
Read more: The 25 best sport shots from the weekend
In terms of Foord and the Matildas on the pitch they are well and truly focused on the tournament now in their training base in Melbourne.
They are currently preparing for their 'send-off' match against France this Friday (July 14). In terms of the Cup itself the Matildas are coming into the tournament in decent form after their Cup of Nations triumph and beating powerhouse England away from home in their last competitive match.
There are a few reports around that there are a few problems within a few of the other teams in the Cup regarding pay issues and other things.
So hopefully those sort of things can play into the Matildas' hands as well when the time comes.
The Matildas have progressed nicely and they beat England recently on home soil so their form suggests that they are definitely worthy of being spoken about as one of the form teams.
They might not be favourites, but they have a team that can really challenge and do well. But I think that pressure of being at home is also something they are going to have to overcome.
But if the likes of Foord and Sam Kerr can fire, there is no reason why Australia cannot be the first team to claim the trophy at home since the USA in 1999.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.