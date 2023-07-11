Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra health workers welcome increased access to medical abortions

By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 11 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:30pm
Wollongong pharmacist Asim Iqbal, who already prescribes the abortion pill, and Illawarra Women's Health Centre general manger Sally Stevenson have welcomed the lifting of restrictions on who can prescribe and dispense medical terminations.
Medical abortions will be much easier to access for Illawarra residents from next month, as loosened restrictions allow all doctors and nurse practitioners to prescribe the two-part medication that terminates pregnancy and all pharmacies to stock it.

