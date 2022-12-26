Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong women seeking out costly Sydney abortions amid service shortage

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated December 27 2022 - 7:40am, first published 7:00am
If abortion is legal, why is it so hard for Illawarra women to get one?

A local women's health clinic is fielding three times its usual calls for help with abortions and says many women are being forced to pay up exorbitant private fees and travel to Sydney to undergo the medical procedure.

