Exclusive

St George Illawarra Dragons player Junior Amone behind bars in alleged hammer attack

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated December 22 2022 - 5:35pm, first published 4:15pm
Junior Amone, pictured here in August, is in police custody over an alleged hammer attack on a roofer. Picture by Mark Nolan/Getty Images.

Dragons player Junior Amone will spend the night in police custody after being charged over an alleged hammer attack on a tradie near his Warrawong home last month.

