A man accused of stabbing another in an altercation near Wollongong's Harp Hotel, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, has faced court.
Matthew Mitton, 25, appeared at Wollongong Local Court via video link from the holding cells on Thursday, on charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, drug possession, and custody of a knife in a public place.
He was charged following an incident in the Wollongong CBD on Wednesday afternoon that saw a 59-year-old taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Police were told two men were allegedly involved in a physical altercation, before one of the men sustained stab wounds.
He walked away from the scene and was helped by members of the public, who called police.
Paramedics then took the man to Wollongong Hospital in a critical but stable condition to undergo surgery.
Police arrested Mitton on Ellen Street and took him to Wollongong Police Station, where he was charged.
He did not apply for bail on Thursday, and bail was formally refused.
The court heard Mitton was due to return to court in January for a hearing in relation to a separate matter involving an allegation of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He will return to court in relation to the alleged stabbing in February.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
