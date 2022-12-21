Illawarra Mercury
Systemic errors at Wollongong Hospital led to woman suffocating on ward: coroner

By Luke Costin
Updated December 22 2022 - 10:35am, first published 7:45am
A woman died after a cap was placed on her tracheostomy tube and she was left unattended on a ward in Wollongong Hospital.

A NSW coroner says Wollongong Hospital must address several matters urgently after several systemic errors led to a 49-year-old woman suffocating on a ward.

