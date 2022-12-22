Illawarra Mercury
Not going anywhere: Dragons not looking to drop Illawarra from club history

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:47pm, first published 12:00pm
The Dragons have no plans to shift away from the Illawarra, according to CEO Ryan Webb. Picture by Adam McLean

St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb has denied any internal push from inside the club to drop 'Illawarra' from the team's branding going forward in the future.

