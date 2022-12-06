Illawarra Mercury
Dragons lodge DA for $50 million centre of excellence at UOW

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:34pm, first published 8:30am
St George Illawarra have lodged a DA for its proposed $50 million 'Community High Performance Centre' at UOW's Innovation Campus. Picture supplied.

St George Illawarra's entire football and community operation will be under one roof ahead of the 2025 NRL season after the club officially lodged its DA for a new $50 million 'Community High Performance Centre' at UOW with Wollongong Council.

