For any Australian footballer, the dream is to make it overseas and become a legend.
Young Wollongong footballer Liam Hoyn will now officially be living that dream by taking part in a player development program for Spanish La Liga giants Villarreal during the 2022-23 season.
The former Cringila Lions player was involved at the Villarreal Sydney Academy and as a result of his excellent performance there, he was awarded a full scholarship.
After months of training, commitment and hard work, Hoyn joined the Villarreal Academy and will continue his development in Spain into the new year.
Hoyn said that he had put in a great deal of work to be able to achieve his dream of playing overseas.
"I was with the Sydney Academy for maybe seven to eight months," the 18-year-old told Villarreal TV.
"I was training twice a week, one on Tuesday morning and one on Thursday morning. Training would start at 6:30am in the morning and being from Wollongong I would have to leave my house at around 4-4:30am in the morning to get to training.
"I was there for eight months and I really enjoyed my time. [I also] did a bit of work coaching for them and I eventually got a player-training week opportunity in Spain and now I'm playing here."
Hoyn added that he would suggest any other aspiring footballers to look into taking part in the Villarreal Academy in Sydney.
"I would highly recommend the Sydney Academy to all players in Australia if you can make it," he said.
"All the coaches are nice people, it's a really great community. For the younger players you will get to play in the Academy League on weekends. You will train maybe two or three times a week. It's a really good experience and I would recommend to all players," Hoyn added.
Hoyn's former club the Lions took to social media to express their happiness for their former player.
"From Crehan Park to Villarreal CF," the statement read. On behalf of Cringila Lions Football Club we would like to congratulate Liam on his hard work, commitment and dedication - we are so proud on your huge achievement and wish you all the very best."
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
