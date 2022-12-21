Veteran Dragons forward Aaron Woods has backed his former Tigers teammate Jacob Liddle to take the mantle as St George Illawarra's first-choice rake in 2023.
Speculation about the hooker position at the Red V has been building during the off-season following the sudden retirement of Andrew McCullough last month.
McCullough - who boasted 309 games of NRL experience - had vowed to see out his Dragons contract in August despite rumours swirling about his future. However, he announced via social media in mid-November that he would hang up the boots immediately.
It's a move which has left a huge hole in St George Illawarra's spine for next season.
Young gun Jayden Sullivan and veteran Moses Mbye have been touted as potential McCullough replacements, while Liddle was recruited by the Red V to add to their hooking depth.
Liddle recently told the Mercury that he "wanted to have a crack" at wearing the No. 9 jersey.
Woods, who played alongside Liddle at the Tigers more than five years ago - believes the 26-year-old was primed to become the Dragons' rake.
"Lidsy is a good pick up because we lost one of our senior players in McCullough. I got to play with Lidsy at the Tigers and he's a really good young kid," Woods said.
"We've got to get the best out of him because he's one of those kids that needs a little bit of confidence at times. Sometimes he doesn't back himself, but if we can give him complete and utter faith in the systems that we have, I think he is really going to add a lot.
"There's a bit of competition for the No. 9 spot at the moment. But Liddle's one of those guys that if he gets that opportunity, he's one of the quickest in the club, so if we've got a quick ruck you've got to go. And defensively, he's been really good [in pre-season]."
The Dragons have been working hard on the training track in a bid to return to finals footy next season. The side is yet to make the top eight during Anthony Griffin's two-year tenure, and last played finals in 2018.
St George Illawarra came within striking distance this season, but finished 10th.
Woods believes that youth will play a key role as the Dragons look to find that extra edge in 2023, with the prop calling on the likes of Sullivan and Talatua Amone to take more responsibility.
"I think it is just about consistency. We have got some really good players who have been good for the past few years, but they are first graders now," Woods said.
"They have got to own that jersey and we want them to dominate games for long periods, not just show us glimpses of what they have got. We want them to come out and dictate games and control them for us."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
