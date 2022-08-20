Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

McCullough vows to see out Dragons deal despite retirement rumours

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated August 20 2022 - 3:35am, first published 2:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAYING PUT: Andrew McCullough says he is not contemplating retirement with a year left to run on his deal with the Dragons. Picture: Anna Warr

Dragons rake Andrew McCullough has rubbished reports he's contemplating retirement, or that he's being urged to by the club, vowing to see out the final year of his contract next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.