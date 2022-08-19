Illawarra Mercury
Title-hunting St George Illawarra Dragons will have to face biggest NRLW threat

By Tim Barrow
Updated August 19 2022 - 5:54am, first published 5:30am
Lead the way: NSW and Dragons hooker Keeley Davis is a key part of the NRLW charge. Picture: Keegan Carroll

St George Illawarra's NRLW team will have eyes fixed on a premiership when the season kicks off against the Gold Coast in Wollongong on Sunday.

