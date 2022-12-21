The next NRL season may be more than two months away, but Jack de Belin says St George Illawarra's youth are providing plenty of energy for their teammates as they continue to slug away in pre-season training.
At 31, the prop/lock forward has become one of the Dragons' more senior figures, having been at the club for over a decade.
As he continues to work hard again in December, the 2023 NRL season starting in early March seems like a distant reward.
However, de Belin said the club's youngsters were keeping him upbeat.
"It's been fantastic [pre-season]. The feeling around the joint at the moment has been exceptional and I think we're building towards something special," he said.
"I can't speak highly enough of all the new boys and young lads that have come in. They've really given us old dogs a fresh perspective on things and they're really pushing us in the right direction.
"I also know he's not a new player, but Joshy Kerr has been absolutely killing the pre-season so far. He's got so much potential and if he's used correctly, he could be absolutely devastating."
St George Illawarra were in the headlines last week after a fight broke out at training between Talatau Amone and Zac Lomax during the club's three-day camp in Mollymook, the pair having to be separated by teammates.
The incident was deemed by some media outlets as controversial, but de Belin has a different opinion.
He believes it shows the Red V have plenty of fire in the belly.
"It's definitely a headline grab, but at the end of the day it's a nothing story," he said.
"I've been around for a dozen years and I've seen that happen on numerous occasions, so it must have been a slow news week.
''If anything, I think it's a good thing, it means the boys care and there's plenty of passion and competitive spirits flowing around the joint at the moment.
"And when you have two alphas coming up against one another, things like that are expected to happen.
''Whatever happens on the field, stays on the field, and then afterwards they can have a laugh about it and get on with things."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
