It's official - Warrawong Plaza is the proposed site for more than 1000 new homes.
The proposal was one of five chosen by the NSW Planning Department for a program that would see the required rezoning fast-tracked.
While news of the five locations was quietly released over the weekend, aside from a mention of Cowper Street, there had been no official word of where the proposed 1118 dwellings would be located.
Plaza owner Elanor Investors Group has confirmed it is hoping to build the apartments on top of the shopping centre to create a "mixed use" development including residential, retail, medical centre and office space.
"The proposed mixed-use proposal reflects our long-term vision to evolve Warrawong Plaza into a sustainable mixed-use precinct, addressing the undersupply of housing in the region and changing consumer preferences to live, work and play," said Elanor's Head of Retail, Development and Mixed-Use, Matt Healy.
An artist's impression of the ambitious plan shows at least 12 buildings of various sizes on top of the plaza, with the largest along the King Street frontage.
There had been rumours that any construction on top of the plaza would require its demolition over concerns the existing foundations may not support the extra weight.,
However a statement from Elanor said the proposal would end up "largely leaving the existing centre's built-form in place".
The plaza owners estimated the development would create 300 jobs in the construction phase and 2250 ongoing jobs.
The state government's Rezoning Pathways program was an initiative of the previous government and applications were opened in December last year.
Each of the five applicants will need to lodge a planning proposal for their project by September 14, and each proposal will be publicly exhibited for council and community feedback.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.