Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Green Gravity launches Port Kembla testing apparatus

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated July 20 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the Productivity Commission challenges the Albanese government's plans to subsidise a national electric battery industry, a Illawarra-based start-up is launching a homegrown solution to the issue of energy storage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.