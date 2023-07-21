A man aged in his 20s has been impaled by a metal rod on a Bulli worksite and rushed to hospital.
He was working on the construction of a new home on Hutton Avenue, when he fell from a height and landed on a metal reinforcing rod (used in concrete), around 4pm on Thursday, July 20.
"They're building a new home and he just had a fall and the reo [reinforcing rod] was sticking out and it penetrated his thigh," Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Greg Purvis said.
"His workmates pulled him off it which would have been painful.
"The paramedics told me nothing vital was hit and it could have been a lot worse."
The man was treated by paramedics and then rushed to Wollongong Hospital.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
