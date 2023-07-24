Another round of television talent quest The Voice is preparing to launch with more hopefuls from the Illawarra ready to shine in front of more than 1.39 million national viewers.
Look out for steelworker Chloe Thomson, 29, who will hope to put superstar coaches Jason Derulo, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy in awe when she fronts up to the "Blind Auditions" on the hit Channel 7 show.
Show producers have revealed Chloe found confidence to sing "amidst the loud noise" of machinery at work.
Locals may have seen her around town too, as apparently she rollerblades everywhere (covering 50 kilometres a week), where she sings at the top of her lungs, embracing her true self.
The other musical act hoping to turn the coaches' chairs during the "Blinds" include the South Coast's answer to One Direction, a boy band named Overnight.
Tyler Wade, Harry Herbert, Emmerson Garcia, Kai Spindler and Jai Ellevsen are a close-knit group of high school best mates inspired by the likes of Harry Styles, and all yearning to make their mark on the music industry.
According to the social media pages, this group is an all-dancing and all-singing sensation and have recently released a single Not Around, while their debut single All That I Like has had more than 10,000 streams.
During the "Blinds", all four coaches will take their place on the iconic red chairs again with hands hovering to spin - or hit the infamous "Block" button to stop another coach from securing an artist - when they hear a voice they must have on their team.
If they make it through the auditions, the singing continues with judges to critique all artists' performances and guide their teams of selected artists through the remainder of the season. They also compete to ensure their act wins the competition, and in turn making them the winning coach.
The winning singer(s) of The Voice will receive a recording contract, cash and other prizes.
The Voice begins early August on Channel 7 and 7 Plus.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
