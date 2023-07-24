Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Swan Lake reimagined with cows to have world premiere at Wollongong's IPAC

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated July 24 2023 - 12:29pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A quirky, comedic remake of a timeless stage classic will have its world premiere at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in Wollongong this August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.