The age-old ballet of Swan Lake is being turned on its head with dancers to be dressed as cows and the stage set like a Jamberoo dairy farm.
Ryley Gillen has a vision for the upcoming dance/orchestral production, which he says will still has the "same great story, just a different animal" and perhaps bring a new appreciation for the humble bovines.
The Tchaikovsky classic may even bring about some laughs.
If you've never been to a ballet before, this production is for you. If you have been to a ballet before, you're going to love where we take the classical art-form.- Ryley Gillen, The Ballet Team
Gillen heads The Ballet Team (formerly Illawarra On Pointe) and is auditioning for around 30 dance roles this weekend (of varying ages and abilities) for the biggest production they've produced in several years.
"The original ballet premiered in 1877 and now gets a much deserved facelift with a South Coast twist," he said.
"We've switched out the swans for cows and the prince in the story for a humble farmer ... there will be dancers dressed as cows. Yes there will be dancers dressed in tutus. And yes there will be dancers dressed as cows in tutus.
"But our story has the complexity of a love interest between the Milk Man and our Mother character and a pair of sneaky butchers who are desperate to capture a prized cow all while our female protagonist has been cursed to live her days as a cow."
He said the production would feature local dancers and musicians in the orchestra, along with a local team of choirs, actors, costumers and volunteers: "everything we create is a team effort".
This was behind the name change for the company, to better represent everyone involved, Gillen said.
For more details on auditions, visit: www.theballetteam.com.au
Swan Lake... but with Cows is scheduled to be performed at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre in early Augustthis year.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
