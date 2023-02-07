Illawarra Mercury
South Coast Ballet's adaption of Swan Lake but with cows is udderly mooving

By Desiree Savage
Updated February 8 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 8:00am
Ryley Gillen with ballerina Tina Hsieh ahead of the upcoming production of Swan Lake ... with Cows. Picture by Robert Peet.

The age-old ballet of Swan Lake is being turned on its head with dancers to be dressed as cows and the stage set like a Jamberoo dairy farm.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

