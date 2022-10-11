Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch
Profile

Gerhard Baden runs Gerringong's Schottlanders Wagyu farm with the happiest cows on the South Coast

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 11 2022 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hidden in a valley behind Werri Beach sits an idyllic retreat where its guests are treated to meditative music 24/7, regular massages and ocean views - but the dinner guests will ultimately become dinner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.