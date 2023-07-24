A Barrack Heights father-of-four accused of brazenly breaking into an elderly woman's home and swiping tools while she was outside gardening has been refused bail.
Sean William Trindall, 43, appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Monday, July 24, facing nine fresh charges.
Police will allege Trindall watched a 75-year-old woman from behind her side fence while she was gardening at her Mudie Place, Blackett home during the morning of Sunday, July 2.
Trindall is accused of waiting as the woman moved mulch from the backyard to the frontyard, before jumping the fence and entering the home through the side door, which was closed but not locked.
He then allegedly swiped the woman's wallet from the kitchen table - which included cash, her driver's licence and bank cards - before he moved to the garage and filled a trolley with a Ryobi branded chainsaw, reciprocal saw, two battery chargers and three batteries.
Trindall allegedly hid and waited for the woman to return to the front yard before he jumped over the back fence with the stolen haul in tow.
Shortly after, CCTV allegedly captured Trindall at Blackett FoodWorks using the woman's debit card to buy $395.43 worth of cigarettes and food across multiple transactions.
Just before midday, St George Bank was alerted to Trindall's alleged spending spree, with the card blocked in response. The bank then contacted the woman. She later provided a statement and CCTV footage from her home - which allegedly showed Trindall with his "distinctive" neck tattoo - to police.
On the morning of July 21, police will allege they received information that Trindall - who was supposed to be living at Port Kembla as per earlier-imposed bail conditions for separate alleged fraud offences - had returned to his Barrack Heights home.
Officers attended the address and found Trindall asleep on the lounge. He allegedly became "agitated and aggressive" when woken up and resisted his arrest by flexing his arms.
Police used physical force to restrain and handcuff Trindall, who was searched before being placed in the back of a caged vehicle, where a small amount of cannabis was found in his pocket.
He was subsequently charged with aggravated break and enter while knowing a person was there, resisting police, possessing a prohibited drug, and six counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception.
Trindall - who has spent a large portion of his life behind bars - read out a letter to Magistrate Claire Girotto in a plea for his release on bail.
"I want to give you an insight into the correctional system. Never once have I been able to address my problems," he said.
"Help me overcome my demons."
Unmoved, Magistrate Girotto said Trindall had 20 years to correct his behaviour, and refused his release.
Trindall will return to court on Wednesday where another bail application may be considered, depending on whether he can secure a bed at a drug rehabilitation facility.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.