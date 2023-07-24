Illawarra Mercury
Barrack Heights man Sean Trindall accused of daylight break-in of elderly woman's home

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 24 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 5:30pm
Sean Trindall was refused bail at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from file
A Barrack Heights father-of-four accused of brazenly breaking into an elderly woman's home and swiping tools while she was outside gardening has been refused bail.

