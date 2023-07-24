Illawarra Mercury
Former Robertson playwright Melanie Tait's 'The Appleton Ladies' Potato' comes to life on Channel 10

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:25am, first published 7:06am
An Australian tale about equality, friendship, family and community set in the Southern Highlands will come to life on TV screens across the nation.

