'It's what we needed': Lawrie welcomes incoming coach Shane Flanagan's hands-on approach

Dragons bookend Blake Lawrie has welcomed incoming coach Shane Flanagan's bullish approach to his new gig, saying the former Sharks mentor's front-foot style is what's needed to drag the club out of the doldrums.
The St George Illawarra board rubber-stamped the end to Flanagan's head-coaching exile in June and the premiership-winning coach has wasted no time in his plan to overhaul the Dragons roster despite being committed to his assistant coaching role at Manly that will see him looking to bring his future club undone this weekend.
The 57-year-old has knocked skipper Ben Hunt's request for a release on the head, while giving young half Jayden Sullivan permission to negotiate with rival clubs despite the 21-year-old being contracted until the end of 2025. He subsequently toured Wests Tigers facilities on Thursday.
Moses Mbye has been released to link with St Helens, while Zane Musgrove, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Jaiyden Hunt have also been told to look elsewhere.
Flanagan has expressed interest in Souths prop Hame Sele, Bulldogs prop Luke Thompson, while marquee Titans pair Tino Fa'asuamaleaui and David Fifita are also on his radar.
Far from being a distraction, Lawrie feels the robust approach gives his side clear air to navigate the remainder of a season that had been plagued by uncertainty, first regarding the future of Anthony Griffin, and more recently Hunt's release request.
"That's what we needed. We needed someone in place and with a clear direction and we've got that," Lawrie said.
"The more frustrating thing was that it dragged out a little bit and there were a lot of unknowns and the unknown worries everyone. Decisions have been made, people are in place, people have been given positions for the future.
"That's what we need, a clear direction going forward and I've got full confidence in Flanno being able to turn it around. He's all hands on deck and it's 'follow me boys, I'll lead the way'.
"I'm not experienced that in that [roster management] space at all, but I believe that's what needs to happen. I've got full faith in him to help this team play our best footy and get back to being that force that the club and our fans deserve to be going forward."
While he's making big moves, Flanagan hasn't inserted himself in the day-to-day running of the first-grade side that remains in the hands of interim coach Ryan Carr.
The 34-year-old has been staunch in his 'live in the moment' mentality, with Lawrie saying it's one shared among the playing group with six games to play this season.
"Whatever will be next year will be," Lawrie said.
"Once preseason rolls around with Flanno and the new staff, new players and whatever it is, we're going to buy into it, but the future is the future. We've just got to finish year strong for our teammates that are here now and our staff that are here now.
"We've still got six games left and we've got to finish year strong because these six games can make or break your career. Flanno's watching from afar, there might some boys off-contract or with one year he's making decisions on.
"There's a lot of things in place that mean you've got to finish you strong and put your best foot forward. Beyond that, the decisions to be made and the decisions going forward are Flanno's and we're all going to be buying into that."
Manly will head to Wollongong as heavy favourites on Saturday, but they'll need to snap one of the competition's longest running hoodoos at WIN Stadium.
The Sea Eagles have dropped their last eight straight outings at the ocean-side venue in a near two-decade run of outs in Wollongong, with their last victory coming back in 2003.
The visitors will have extra motivation in looking to ensure skipper Daly Cherry-Evans celebrates his 300th NRL game with a victory, but Lawrie said his side is looking to prolong the Wollongong agony.
"I wasn't aware of that but I am now. Hopefully it is 21 years after this week," Lawrie said.
"Manly are playing some pretty good footy and they're going to be pulling it out because it's DCE's 300th game. He's their captain and I daresay they're going to be digging a bit deeper for him.
"We're, pretty keen to get out there and rip in for our home fans and make it 21 years."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
