Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Soward fuming following NRLW press conference no-show

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated July 22 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 8:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Knights proved too classy for the Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
The Knights proved too classy for the Dragons on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

St George Illawarra coach Jamie Soward was non-plussed by the perceived "disrespect" his new-look side endured prior to the NRLW season-opener, but the 2010 premiership-winner was left livid after his post-game press conference following his side's 32-16 loss to the Knights in Newcastle went unattended on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.