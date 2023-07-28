'He was the gel to that team': Muhleisen joins Steelers class of 2019 in the top grade

If there's a kid who's worked harder for an NRL debut than young Dragons rake Connor Muhleisen, former Illawarra Steelers coach Benny Linde hasn't seen them.
It's saying something too given Linde's long stint coaching the Illawarra junior reps culminated in the Steelers memorable 2019 SG Ball premiership triumph.
The names that leap off the team sheet - Jayden Sullivan, Tyrell Sloan, Talatau Amone, Mat and Max Feagai, Aaron Schoupp - have had Linde's phone ringing off the hook in recent years as each debuted in the top grade by the age of 20.
He's never been happier to take the call this week when the Thirroul Butchers product was named in the Dragons side to take on Manly in Wollongong on Saturday.
It's a debut that comes much later than other members of that that star-studded 2019 side, but anyone that was within a bull's roar of it will tell you no player was more integral to its success.
Mat Feagai calls him "the gel", while Linde unequivocally describes him as the "backbone" of that triumph for a once-in-a-generation junior crop.
It's why his former coach was certain he'd reach the NRL at some stage. No path would ever be too tough.
"He definitely was [key], he was the backbone of it really," Linde said of Muhleisen's 2019 contribution.
"I had my first contact with him as an assistant coach in Harold Matts and you could just tell he had something about him. He was so determined to play NRL and he was going to do whatever it took.
"Those other [junior stars] had the whole lot, it was just about whether they were going to work hard or not. With this bloke, you knew that box was going to be ticked. He's never going to get beaten on effort.
"He's just extremely disciplined and worked really hard, he doesn't leave anything to the unknown. Attitude-wise, I've just never really come across a kid that just has that A-grade attitude. Bud (Sullivan) is very similar attitude-wise where that effort box is just ticked.
"He's wanted to do it from a very young age. You can see that with what he's done now through all the hard work. It's awesome to see. I'll be glued to the telly waiting for him to come on, that's for sure."
Muhleisen would not have been from the first player to drift away from the elite level in the absence of a full-time contract, but from one train-and-trial deal to the next the 22-year-old has stuck around to be one of the club's most consistent performers in the NSW Cup.
He's had a taste of preseason action with the Dragons ahead of last season, and played in the halves against St Helens in the club's trials this year.
That quiet determination is what leaves Linde confident the 22-year-old will turn a belated debut into a lengthy NRL career.
"The reason they're there in the first place is because they're talented, it's whether they're willing to put the work in that it takes to get there and to stay at that level consistently," Linde said.
"If they're not willing to put the work in it's just not going to happen. He could've got really good coin playing local [Illawarra] stuff and a lot of kids do get spat out the back for that reason.
"It's just a credit to him and how hard he's willing to work. He ticks all boxes when you're looking at kids that come through, he's tough as nails, he's defensively so sound, he's strong and he's smart.
"I've always said that, it's just a matter of time. That was all it was, time and that maturity in the body. I'm predicting him to have to have a pretty long NRL career."
Feagai agrees, having watched his best mate's hard graft from their days together at Illawarra Sports High, through the Steelers 2019 title run, to finally running out alongside each other on Saturday.
"He was the gel to that team," Feagai said.
"We had Bud (Jayden Sullivan) Junior (Amone), a lot of flare and a lot of athletes in that side, but Connor was the glue. He held down the middle and was one of best players out there week in week out.
"He did all the tough stuff, he never missed his tackles, he'd put his bloody head where people barely put their feet, and he'd do it for the full 80. He's one of the hardest working blokes I've ever seen, from under 16s to now.
"He sort of had to chip away at it because he wasn't that name. He's always the last one on the field, the first one in. He's had to work really hard, I think a lot harder than most of us have.
"To see him get rewarded with a debut is very special. It's the best, I honestly love that little stumpy. We have a very special bond and I'm super proud of him."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
