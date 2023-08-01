In an era where most of us have thousands upon thousands of photos, often spanning multiple devices, the thought of organising these memories can feel overwhelming.
This is where Calderwood woman and small business owner Kelly Matti wants to step in.
She has just launched her new venture, Sort My Photos, which offers a service to do exactly that: organise people's photos into tidy folders and back them up onto a cloud service, to protect against loss.
A former primary school teacher, Mrs Matti was looking for a job outside the classroom and became inspired by a woman in the United States who offered courses on her own organisational method and establishing a business.
She took up the opportunity and as a result started Sort My Photos.
"It just came at a really good time," Mrs Matti said.
"I've always been my family's photo-taker, I've always scrap-booked, I've always documented."
Plus, she said, it felt like perfect fit as a mother and former teacher.
"I'm a very organised person, so this naturally comes quite easily for me," Mrs Matti said.
Billions of photographs are taken around the world every day and no doubt most end up languishing in phone camera rolls and untidy computer folders.
Mrs Matti said she knew organising her own photos was even getting tricky for her, and for someone who did not know the ins and outs of cloud services, the idea of sorting them and backing them up could be overwhelming.
She said she offered clients a digital organisation session, which was undertaken through screen sharing, in which she would run program software that removed duplicates, and sorted photos into folders arranged by date.
"It just means people can go... and easily find that photo they're looking for," she said.
Then, she said, she backed up the photos with a cloud service (that is, on the Internet).
Mrs Matti's business also has related services, such as scanning and digitising printed photos, converting VHS tapes so people without VCRs can again relive those filmed memories, and creating photobooks.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
