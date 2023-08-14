Illawarra Mercury
Dairy farmers likely to lose all money owed by milk processor

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
August 14 2023
Country Valley owner John Fairley with some of the milk products. File picture by Hayley Warden
Country Valley owner John Fairley with some of the milk products. File picture by Hayley Warden

Illawarra dairy farmers owed hundreds of thousands of dollars for their milk by a Picton processor could at best receive under seven cents for every dollar they have not been paid - but it is highly likely they will receive nothing.

