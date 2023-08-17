Erin Bubb often gets stopped down the street when walking her large 35-kilogram greyhound and is likely to get stopped more often after this week.
The Mount Ousley pair will star in the new Channel 10 show Dog's Behaving (Very) Badly Australia, and hopefully inspire others to adopt a greyhound.
Earl's inability to get in a car lead him to his television debut, where TV dog whisperer Graeme Hall tried different strategies to help owner Erin avoid getting a back injury.
"Graeme showed a lot more patience than I had when trying to get Earl in the car," Erin said.
The importance of car rides is so Earl can head to Erin's parents for occasional "doggy daycare" while she works, as he loves to be around people.
The episode airs this Thursday, August 17, with a positive outcome for the two.
Unlike other rescue greyhounds, the lovable pooch never made it to the racing track in his previous life probably due to his "lounge lizard" tendencies.
"It's not the kind of behaviour of an elite athlete," laughed Erin.
The pair were initially united through the Homeward Bound Hounds rescue, which aimed to find "furever" homes for greyhounds and occasionally whippets.
The public can meet the Illawarra's newest TV stars at the Dogs In The Park festival supporting greyhound rescue, on September 3, at MacCabe Park in Wollongong.
Earl features on Dog's Behaving (Very) Badly-Australia this Thursday August 17, at 7:30pm on Channel 10, and 10play.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
