Shellharbour's Taren King seals new chapter at Mariners

Taren King is ready to be part of a new era in the A-League Women's after inking a new contract with competition newbies Central Coast Mariners.
The defender will travel down the F3 from Newcastle to Gosford after departing the Jets on Thursday to sign with the Mariners.
It's a huge boon for Central Coast less than two months out from their inaugural A-Leagues campaign, with King offering a wealth of experience to share with the young squad.
The Shellharbour talent - the sister of Socceroos star Joel King - started her W-League career with Canberra United on a trial deal ahead of the 2017/18 season. She spent three campaigns in the nation's capital before making the switch to the Jets, where she become an important cog in defence.
King now has 66 top-flight games next to her name, and the 26-year-old said she was excited to keep growing that tally at the Mariners.
"I am extremely excited, obviously it is a new challenge with a brand new squad coming together as the Mariners join the competition," King said.
"It is an exciting prospect for a player to make history with the team coming into the A-League Women's. I have been in the league for quite a few years now so I will bring some experience and communication skills from the back.
"With the Matildas doing what they have this World Cup, it has only made people more keen to play and watch women's football. I can't wait to get started with the team and get cracking."
The new opportunity sees King reunite with Mariners head coach Emily Husband, with the pair winning the premiership together at Sydney University last NPL NSW Women's season.
"I am thrilled to have been able to sign Taren to the squad for the upcoming campaign. Having someone with the experience that Taren has in the A-League is really important to help guide the players around her as we join the competition this season," Husband said.
"She will bring stability to the defence, she is good in the air and reads the play well. She is also an awesome human and individual so she will bring loads of positivity into the group."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
