And so the curtain draws on the biggest ever FIFA Women's World Cup.
Spain were crowned champions on August 20 at Stadium Australia with a 1-0 win against England to win their first ever Cup.
Spain took the lead midway through the first half after England overturned possession and it was their leader Olga Carmona who scored the opener.
There was drama aplenty with VAR and a missed penalty from Spain's Jenni Hermoso but it mattered little in the end as they toppled England in Sydney.
In the end, the Matildas were beaten by the eventual runners-up. But despite the disappointment from an Australian point of view, expect this tournament to leave a legacy to last a lifetime.
"It's sad that it's come to an end, this has been the best four weeks of our careers and it would've been nice to go out on a high but I think we have to reflect and think of how amazing this is," she said.
"We've never come fourth before so although it's disappointing we'll look back in a couple of weeks and be proud of what we did."
Kerr went on to say that the team had proven Australia to be a footballing nation.
Now for what's next.
In Australia, it has already started with more funding. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced $200 million for women's sport in the country off the back of the success of the Matildas.
It's an investment that's been a long time coming. Full stadiums, live sites, 11 million eyeballs on TV. Football is still the sleeping giant in Australia waiting for its time.
Globally, head of FIFA Gianni Infantino just recently hailed the tournament in Australia and New Zealand as 'transformational'.
This FIFA Women's World Cup has been truly transformational, not only in Australia and New Zealand but all over the world," he said.
"In the host countries, we had almost two million spectators in the stadiums, full houses everywhere and two billion watching all over the world and not just watching their own country but watching the World Cup, because it's an event [where] I don't just watch my team. It's great sport, it's entertaining and people love it.
It's quite the praise. The biggest event in the country since the Sydney Olympics has certainly lived up to the hype.
All of these things have been put in motion because of the success of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
That is something to be proud of.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
