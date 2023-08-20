Scroll down for more photos
After the biggest FIFA Women's World Cup ever, the curtain has now been drawn with Spain defeating England in the final in front of 75,784 fans at Stadium Australia.
Spain were sent on their way for their first ever World Cup win in the first half through captain Olga Carmona after she bombed forward from left-back to smash the ball in the bottom corner.
There was drama aplenty in the second half with VAR intervention and a missed penalty from Jenni Hermoso but it mattered little for the Spanish in the end as they hoisted the trophy.
The Mercury team was at the ground covering all the action. Here are the best shots from photographer Anna Warr from the match.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.