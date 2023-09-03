Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Food

'Like our parents did': Frat to host Illawarra's first salami-making comp

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 3 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraternity club director Dario Trevisi and head chef Mauri Villella with some of the salami that will be on shows at The Frat's first salami-making competition. Picture by Adam McLean
Fraternity club director Dario Trevisi and head chef Mauri Villella with some of the salami that will be on shows at The Frat's first salami-making competition. Picture by Adam McLean

In the 1960s, Fraternity Club director Dario Trevisi used to go with his family to a farm in Kembla Grange, where they would select a pig to turn into salami during winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.