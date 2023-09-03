While still on the sidelines, De Belin re-signed with Dragons

Dragons forward Jack de Belin agreed to stay with the club after his contract expired at the end of the year.
At the time, de Belin was facing trial on sexual assault charges - which were later dropped after juries were unable to reach a verdict in two separate trials.
Despite spending the last two seasons on the sidelines due to the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, the New Zealand Warriors had shown interest in signing de Belin.
That ended with an "in principle" agreement from the forward to re-sign with the club at the end of 2020.
"The Dragons can confirm that de Belin has agreed in principle to re-sign with the Dragons beyond the 2020 season, pending the outcome of his imminent court matter," a statement from the club read.
"The terms of de Belin's contract will remain confidential while the matter remains before the court."
The Dragons had continued to pay de Belin his full $600,000 salary since he was stood down in February 2019.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.