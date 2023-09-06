Illawarra Mercury
Paramedics treat man after acid leak at BlueScope Steel, Port Kembla

Updated September 7 2023 - 1:57pm, first published September 6 2023 - 2:30pm
BlueScope Steel operations. File picture by Robet Peet
A SafeWork NSW investigation has commenced after a man aged in his 60s was injured, during an acid leak at BlueScope's Port Kembla site.

