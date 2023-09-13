Dozens of sculptures have appeared around the Waterfront at Shell Cove

Scroll down for the photo gallery ...
The Shell Cove Marina has been transformed into an outdoor exhibition space with dozens of large-scale sculptures arriving this week, accompanied by makers markets.
PromenART will see 40 works installed around The Waterfront town centre, on pathways and boardwalks, which will remain on show until the end of October.
Many of the pieces reflect the ocean-side coastal location and have a combined value of more than $1.5 million (though they are well secured unless you'd like to purchase).
"This will be one of the largest sculpture exhibitions in the region and will transform The Waterfront boardwalks and established play trail into a trail of colour, art and creativity," Frasers Property wrote on their website about the exhibition.
The artists from across Australia have used everything from steel and bronze to reclaimed railway sleepers and concrete to create their pieces.
All of the sculptures are available for acquisition or purchase ranging from $10,000 to $224,000 for the headline piece, Michael Van Dam's 3m stainless steel and chain Earth's Custodian. Each piece features a QR code link to information about its creation and the artist.
For the duration of the Sculpture Walk a weekly makers' and creators' market will be held marina-side on Saturdays from 9am to 2pm, featuring up to artisan stalls, workshops, demonstrations and live music.
The PromenART Sculpture Walk: Wednesday 13 September - Monday 30 October, 2023.
