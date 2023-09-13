Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Breaking

Temporary Illawarra nurses to be made permanent in $500m budget pledge

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 14 2023 - 9:57am, first published 8:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Ryan Park speaks to staff at Wollongong Hospital at an official visit earlier this year. Picture by Anna Warr
Health Minister Ryan Park speaks to staff at Wollongong Hospital at an official visit earlier this year. Picture by Anna Warr

The NSW Government has announced it will spend more than half a billion dollars to give 1112 temporary nurses and midwives across the state permanent jobs in next week's state budget.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.